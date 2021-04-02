CBSE Board Exam 2021: After an old circular of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) went viral on social media, the board issued a clarification asking class X and XII students ‘not to be misled’. “There are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about board exams by circulating old news of 1.4.20 regarding X and XII exams . students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled”, tweeted the CBSE after notification from April 2020 started doing rounds on social media, confusing candidates. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: CBSE Asks Schools to Reconduct Practical Exams For COVID Positive Students Before June 11

The old notification dated April 1, 2020, claimed that the board has introduced multiple changes in the format of the conduction and schedule of the upcoming board exams.

Check the old viral notification here:

Class X and XII candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website and social media handles of the board and not pay heed to the old viral notices.