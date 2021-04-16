The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the CBSE Class 10 examination and has postponed the Class 12 Board examinations. The results for the class 12 examination will be announced based on the objective pattern internal assessment to be designed by the board. The practical examinations have been rescheduled this year for COVID 19 situation from March 1 to June 11, 2021. As per the scheme, practical examination, project and internal assessment are a compulsory activity completed by schools every year. Also Read - JKBOSE Class 10 Exams Cancelled, Ongoing Class 12 Exams Postponed Amid COVID Cases Surge

The official notification issued by the board mentioned the deadline by which the schools need to conduct the internal assessment for CBSE Board Exam 2021 Class 10 and 12 students. The candidates must note that the marks will be uploaded immediately after the assessment is done on the link provided on CBSE Board's website.

Schools must keep in mind the maximum marks allotted for the CBSE Board Exam 2021 internal assessment for Class 10 and 12 students.

Fresh guidelines are being awaited to be released by the CBSE on the internal assessment of Class 10 and 12. For the time being CBSE Board Exam 2021, practical examination, project and internal assessment is scheduled to be held between March 1 to June 11, 2021.

However, students are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on CBSE Board Exam 2021 and internal assessment of Class 10 and 12.