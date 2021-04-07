CBSE Board Exam 2021: Since coronavirus cases are rising, thousands of students across the country are requesting the government to cancel or postpone the upcoming CBSE Board exam 2021. The chorus for cancellation of Board exam 2021 grew louder after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government decided to promote students from classes 1 to 8 without exams. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Board Issues Clarification Regarding Class X And XII Exams. Deets Inside

Students took to Twitter and started trending #cancelboardexams2021 to protest against the upcoming examinations, scheduled to be held from May 4. Some of them argued that nations with a much lower number of COVID cases have cancelled the exams but CBSE is adamant on conducting the same. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Practical Exams to be Re-conducted For COVID Affected Students

“Please sir cancel board exams for this year. We students are requesting you. Why aren’t you taking any decision regarding 10th and 12th? Is giving ‘exams’ more important than ‘health’!! Even though most of us are not even prepared for giving offline exams,” wrote one of the students.

Some of the students are also asking the government to conduct the board exams online. “We can do it online because Bharat is clearly witnessing a second wave and in this scenario, anything that causes crowding must be avoided! If offline exams happen right now then we are taking a huge risk. Health must get priority over examinations,” a student said.

Its a humble request to Shri @DrRPNishank and @cbseindia29 to postpone the board exams or conduct it online. We students have already faced alot problems in the pandemic so please help us by doing so.#cancelboardexams2021 #COVID19 #cancelboards2021 pic.twitter.com/FJQKniI6vU — Harsh Patel (@___harsh15___) April 7, 2021

#cancelboardexams2021

We do have power in our hands guys

Just think about it pic.twitter.com/fjQ8gmCl38 — Prince Tiwari (@Princeaaryan234) April 7, 2021

The CBSE, on the other hand, has assured students that all precautions will be taken for the safety of the students. Speaking to India TV, CBSE Examination Controller Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj informed that number of exam centers have been increased by 45-50 percent in a bid to maintain social distancing.