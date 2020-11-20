New Delhi: All eyes are set on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) as the two central boards are yet to announce their final decision on the schedule of upcoming Class 10 and 12 exams. Also Read - What Is Guillain Barre Syndrome? Read On About the Rare Syndrome That Some COVID-19 Patients Are Developing

Earlier, Maharashtra State Board and Gujarat State Boards postponed the 10th and 12th Board Exams 2021 till May in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, CBSE and CISCE are still assessing the situation. Speaking to a leading portal, officials in both the boards informed that they are waiting for instructions from the Ministry of Education to take a call on the matter.

Notably, most of the board examinations held between March and April, but this year due to the novel coronavirus, boards are evaluating schedules since schools across states/UTs have been shut for more than seven months now, making it difficult for teachers to complete the syllabus.

A few days back, the CBSE had indicated that the board exams might be postponed by 45-60 days. However, a final announcement on the same is awaited from the board

Meanwhile, experts believed that the CBSE might postpone the board exams as the academic cycle has been disrupted. They asserted that actual decision on conducting the board exams can only be taken once normal classes resume.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, dismissed a plea seeking direction to the CBSE and the Delhi government to waive exam fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being faced by some parents.

“How can the court direct the government to do this? You should give a representation to the government… Dismissed,” a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and M R Shah said.

Notably, the court was hearing a plea filed by NGO ‘Social Jurist’ against the September 28 order of the Delhi High Court.