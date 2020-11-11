New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the date-sheet or timetable for CBSE class 12 board examinations 2021 soon. Also Read - CBSE Exams 2021: What is Board's Plan For Upcoming Examinations? 5 Latest Updates Students Should Know

A consolidated file for all the three streams —- science, commerce, and arts will be released on the official website – cbse.nic.in. However, officials have stated that a datasheet for the practical exams will be released first. Also Read - CBSE Likely to Conduct Class X, XII Board Exams Earlier Than Expected in 2021; Here's Why

Around 12 lakh students are reportedly awaiting the Class 12 date sheet for the academic session 2020-21. The timetable comprises details such as- subject’s name, exam timings, and instructions for the appearing candidates. Also Read - Reduced Syllabus or Examinations Postponed? How CBSE Will Conduct Board Exams 2021 | Check Out Latest Updates

Generally, the CBSE conducts the crucial board examinations in March month of every year, and the practical examinations in January or February but this time speculations are rife that the tests may get postponed or delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow these steps to download CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021

Step 1- Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2- Go to the column of ‘recent announcements’

Step 3: Click on the link that reads Class 12 date sheet 2021

Step 3- A PDF file of the date sheet of CBSE Class 12 will open

Step 4- Download the file and take a print out