CBSE Board Exam 2021: Speculations are rife that Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal might announce the much-awaited dates or schedule for class X, XII board examinations 2021 on December 22. Notably, an interaction between the Education Minister and teachers about conducting the board exams 2021 has been postponed from Thursday to December 22. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Exams to be Held in 13 Languages, Application Process to Begin Soon | Details Here

Earlier on December 10, while talking to students, he had answered questions about various concerns regarding the conduct of upcoming board exams. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Education Minister Says Exams Will be Held in February, March, April, May | Latest Updates Here

Nishank had stated that no final decision on CBSE board exams 2021 has been taken as consultations with stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates for board examinations and they will be announced soon based on the feedback from the stakeholders. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Education Minister to Hold LIVE Session With Teachers on Thursday | Here's What You Can Expect

“The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to take a decision on the dates for conducting board examinations including practical. In case students are not able to do practical in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical examinations will be explored,” he had said.

There have been requests for postponement of board exams to May as schools across the country are shut since March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Education minister had also assured the students that they would get adequate time for preparation. Nishank also added that there were no compulsions to schedule the 2021 Board exams in March.

Besides, the CBSE, in its statement, said that the board was aware of the concerns of the students and parents in the wake of the pandemic.