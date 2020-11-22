CBSE Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative dates for the class XII practical exam. As per the notification, the practical examinations will be held from January 1 to February 8. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 Datesheet to be Released Anytime Soon | Here Are 5 Tips to Score High

The board has clearly stated that these are tentative dates and the exact dates for the practical exams will be announced soon.

The tentative dates comes a day after board secretary Anurag Tripathi announced yesterday, amid demands from various sections to postpone or cancel the crucial examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during a webinar on New Education Policy (NEP), Tripathi ended all speculations and asserted that board exams will happen for sure. He asserted that the CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments.

Meanwhile, the board has also issued an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for conducting the practical examination.

Check them here: