CBSE Board Exams Latest News: While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the CBSE Board exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 to be held in 2021, all eyes are set on Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who will hold a live session with students, teachers and parents, on December 10 on the issue of conduct of board examinations.

Under a normal calendar, the CBSE announces the date sheet for the board exams in November and conducts Class 10, 12 board examinations in February and March. However, this year the schedule for class X, XII board examination is still awaited. Speaking to reporters, CBSE officials had stated that consultations on dates for the conduct of the CBSE exams in 2021 are still underway.

Teachers, students, and parents are hopeful that a big announcement regarding the same will be made on December 10 as Education Minister will address all their concerns in a live interaction on Twitter and Facebook. Pokhriyal had also asked stakeholders to raise their concerns, suggestions, and opinions over the conduct of the board as wells as other competitive examinations, including NEET and JEE.

“Dear all, 2020 has been a year of a great many changes like adjusting to #onlineeducation, adapting to #newnormal. Happy to share that I am going live on Dec 10 to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” Pokhriyal tweeted on December 2 (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, students have started raising their concerns regarding the board exams on social media ahead of the scheduled live session. A Twitter user writes, “Sir Project work for class12 should be canceled and the time saved should be given to physical classes. Sir we need at least 3 months of offline classes to be well prepared for CBSE Exams”.

As per the CBSE curriculum, Class XII students are asked to submit annual projects, for which a viva session is conducted and multiple classes are required. But this year the same has not been possible as schools across the country are still shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another student talked about practical exams, for which they did not receive proper training. “We don’t know what to do in practical how we are supposed to do it, cancel practical exams as well as boards. U cannot perform it on the spot,” the user said.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: What We Know So Far:

Last month, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi had confirmed the board exams will be held in 2021 and dates will be announced soon. “The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments,” he said during a webinar on “New Education Policy (NEP): Brighter future of school education” organised by ASSOCHAM.

Speaking to TOI, the Education Minister had also confirmed that board examinations would be conducted as it is important for admission to higher educational institutions.

A campaign will be launched to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how and when to conduct the board exams next year. “A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents, and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year”, the Education Minister had tweeted.

A couple of days ago, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) confirmed that the 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 would be conducted offline.

There is speculation that the CBSE practical exams might begin in January itself. Several reports had claimed that the board has released the tentative dates for the class XII practical exam. As per the notification, the practical examinations will be held from January 1 to February 8.

The Delhi government had requested the central board to postpone the March 2021 Board Examinations to May. It had also asked to reduce the syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed.