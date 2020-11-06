New Delhi: Amid the ongoing pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the process for the Board Exams 2021. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir goes into self-isolation after a COVID-19 positive case at home

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that the board will either reduce the syllabus or delay the exams by 45 or 60 days since the normal classes across the country were suspended for more than 7 months in the wake of the novel coronavirus. However, a final announcement is awaited from the board.

On the other hand, several schools are reportedly following their time table and are trying to complete the syllabus as CBSE has completed the process of list of candidates, examination forms (LOC).

Speaking to a portal, a Maths teacher in a top Delhi-NCR school asserted that CBSE has collected the feedback from schools and is expected to take a decision on the basis of the feedback received. He said that the syllabus is nearing completion as the online classes were on.

“Same is the case with most of the schools, so we doubt if CBSE would reduce the syllabus any further”, he told Times Now. He added that the competitive examinations like NEET, JEE, etc. will get impacted if the board decides to reduce the syllabus for the board exams.

On being asked about the delay in the board exams 2021, experts opined that it could happen as the academic cycle has been disrupted. They asserted that actual decision on conducting the board exams can only be taken once normal classes resume.

Earlier, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s education department wrote to the CBSE, urging it not to conduct the board exams next year before May and further reduce syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.