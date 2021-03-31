CBSE Board Exam 2021: At this time of coronavirus surge when the cases are on the rise across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a big announcement for students who have tested positive for coronavirus. As per the announcement, if a student has tested positive for the virus, then they need not worry about the practical exams in the laboratory. Issuing a notification in this regard, the CBSE said that the practical exams for such students will either be postponed and can be held in April or even after written exams are over. Also Read - Nashik Adopts Different Approach to Contain COVID-19 Menace: Now Pay Entry Fee to Enter Market Areas

As per the CBSE circular, such COVID-infected students should be advised to take rest and be in self-isolation at home. Moreover, the CBSE said that if any candidate tests positive for COVID-19 and is not in a position to appear for the practical exam, then the practical exams for such students can be held at a later date.

According to a report, heads of at least two schools said that this decision will bring cheers for parents and students. City schools have expressed concern that the coronavirus cases are rising again at a time when the CBSE board practical exams started. Many schools in Kolkata have either started the Class XII board practicals or will start soon amid rising Covid cases.

The announcement from the CBSE will bring solace as a number of schools and students were under pressure about what would happen to their practical marks because the exams were progressing as per the schedule and they were being marked absent.

Recently, the CBSE allowed the students of classes 10, 12 who are appearing for the board exams, to change their exam centres for the practical as well as theory exams considering the COVID-19 pandemic and fresh surge in cases.

“It has come to the notice of the board that because of COVID-19 pandemic, students of classes 10, 12, along with their families, have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear in the practical/ theory exam from the school/ exam centre where the students are registered for the board exams,” the CBSE said in the notification.