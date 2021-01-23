CBSE Board Exam 2021: Since Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has confirmed that the CBSE board exam 2021 for classes 10 and 12 would be held physically from May 4 to June 10, a number of fake news related to the crucial examinations are being spread online. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Students Wait For Date Sheet as State Boards Release Time Table

The latest rumour which is doing rounds on social media is the introduction of the biometric system to stop cheating in the forthcoming CBSE examinations.

The fake news claimed that all the candidates appearing for the CBSE board exams have to register their attendance by the biometric system. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this and found out that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not made any such announcement.

“In some reports, it is being claimed that all the candidates in the CBSE board exams have to register their attendance by biometric system. PIB Fact Check: This claim is fake. CBSE has not made any such announcement”, PIB dispelled rumours.

A few days ago, it was claimed that the passing criteria for Class X and XII students has been changed to 23 per cent, as compared to the usual 33 per cent. However, the ‘fact check’ conducted by PIB confirmed that there was no such change in the passing percentage for board exams.

Earlier this week a fake time table, which had subject names and codes was also doing rounds on the social media. “A date sheet of CBSE 2020-2021 is going viral on social media. This date sheet is fake. Union Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced that the examinations will be conducted from 4th May to 10th June 2021”, the PIB debunked the fake news.

CBSE Exams 2021: What We Know So Far

On December 31, Union Education Minister announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 4 to June 10 2021.

While practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1, the results will be announced by July 15.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed in this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.