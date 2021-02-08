New Delhi: Days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for class X and XII board examinations, teachers and students are demanding postponement of the last phase of JEE Main examinations. Notably, JEE Main last attempt is scheduled to be held from May 24, which is coinciding with the biology exam that the CBSE will be conducting on May 24. Also Read - NEET Exam 2021, JEE Main: Uttar Pradesh Government to Provide Free Coaching Classes From This Date, Details Here

Besides, computer science students are also disappointed as their examination will be held a day after the JEE Main. "Focusing on the JEE Main will impact board exam scores", a student of Delhi Public School told the Indian Express, adding that preparation for both engineering entrance test and CBSE board exams are different.

#shiftjeemain I have my exam of additional subject on 28th may……I am also JEE aspirant what will I do if my JEE DATE fall on 28th May……. Please consider the request of hundreds of students and postpone JEE MAY ATTEMPT — Mohammad Sameer (@Mohamma82686901) February 7, 2021

Respected Sir,

Please shift jee main may attempt as I have biology board exam in the same date.#shiftjeemain #shiftmayattempt#educationmininster — Amrit Aurojyoti (@AmritAurojyoti) February 2, 2021

“I have taken physics, chemistry, biology, and maths so that I can be eligible to appear for both JEE and NEET. While the schedule of NEET is not out yet, I thought my board exams will be over and I will be able to appear for JEE without skipping any test,” said the leading daily quoted Smita Vala, a class XII student of Kendriya Vidyalaya as saying.

NTA Dismisses Possibility of Clashes

Talking about the issue, an official from NTA had earlier dismissed the possibility of clashes, asserting that students who have exams on May 24 will not be given a slot for JEE (Main) on the same day.

JEE main in 4 sessions

This year NTA will conduct the JEE main in 4 sessions. The first session of the exam is scheduled to begin from February 23. The examination will be held in “Computer Based Test” (CBT) Mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B.Arch. will be held in “Pen & Paper” (offline) mode.