CBSE Board Exam 2021: As the number of coronavirus cases across India rise again, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed students of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to change their CBSE exam centre for the practical and theory paper. The decision was taken in view of students who have shifted along with their families to a different part of the country amid the pandemic.

"It has come to the notice of the board that because of Covid-19 pandemic, students of classes 10, 12, along with their families, have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear in the practical/ theory exam from the school/ exam centre where the students are registered for the board exams," the CBSE released a notification.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Centre Change: Things to remember

The last date to change Class 10 and Class 12 exam centre is March 25.

Students need to place a request to change the exam centre through their respective schools.

Schools will take the student requests and upload it on the CBSE’s official website — cbse.gov.in — latest by March 31.

If the exam centre is changed, it will be changed to one city for both – practical and theory exam. Separate exam centres will not be allowed for students requesting centre change

Schools must submit request carefully as only one request per student will be entertained

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Centre Change: How to apply

Step 1: Students who have received their CBSE Board Exam roll number need to place a request through their respective school.

Step 2: Schools will be given the option to login to the CBSE website and forward the student’s request.

Step 3: Schools will submit the details of the student – Name of the student, Roll Number, Change required in theory and/or practical, required city etc.

Step 4: Based on the request, CBSE will update the exam centre.

Dates for CBSE board exam 2021 were pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will commence on May 4 and continue till June 10. CBSE board exam results will be announced by July 15.