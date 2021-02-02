CBSE Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 Time Table and CBSE Class 12 Time Table on the official website. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed a briefing where he wished class 10 and class 12 board examination students. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now check the timetable on the official website of the board. For the convenience of students, we have given the given link below through which the candidates can check the CBSE Class 10 Date sheet and CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet. CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 students can also click on the link given below to check the date sheet. Also Read - 'Mere Ko To Aisa Dhak Dhak Ho Raha Hai': Ahead of CBSE Datesheet Release, Students Bombard Twitter With Memes

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

CLICK HERE FOR CBSE BOARD TIMETABLE

Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates must also note that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards are likely to be released in April, according to the reports. This year, the syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent, and the paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions.

Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of X & XII.Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck! @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India https://t.co/P9XvyMIfNq — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

This year, the CBSE Board examinations will be held following all COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.Wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The result will be announced by July 15.