CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CBSE Class 10 and CBSE class 12 timetables. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the exam will be held in the offline mode from May 4 to June 10. Soon after the formal announcement of CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Timetables, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, Class 12 Time Table LIVE NOW at cbse.gov.in, Check DATES And LIVE Link Here

The candidates must also note that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards are likely to be released in April, according to the reports. This year, the syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent, and the paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Datesheet 2021 RELEASED: Check Question Pattern, Sample Papers, Syllabus Details

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the date sheets:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

This year, the CBSE Board examinations will be held following all COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.Wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The result will be announced by July 15.

Last year, the results were announced in July. A total of 88.78 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam, and 91.46 per cent became successful in the class 10 exam.