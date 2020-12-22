CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may not release the schedule of board examinations 2021 before January, experts opined as speculations are rife that Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank might announce the much-awaited dates or schedule for class X, XII board examinations 2021 today, during an interaction with teachers. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Govt to Make Big Announcement Today on Class 10, 12 Datesheet | Here’s What to Expect

A retired CBSE official asserted that the board can defer the announcement of dates till schools are reopened. Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021: Preboards Begin on Online Mode; Poor Internet, Cheating Among Top Concerns

Notably, schools and colleges across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Though several states have conceded permission to reopen schools for students of classes 10 and 12, normal classes in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, even in Mumbai are still suspended. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class X, XII Date Sheet, Alternative Option For Practicals to Top Agenda During Nishank's Webinar With Teachers on Dec 22

“Schools in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, even in Mumbai are still closed. Most of these schools and almost all of Delhi schools are affiliated to CBSE. Considering the fact that for Delhi even voluntary attendance is not allowed, there is a high probability that CBSE may defer the announcement of dates till state governments give consent to reopen schools! and release the date sheet in January when there is more clarity,” Times Now quoted a retired CBSE official as saying.

CBSE Exams won’t be cancelled

In his last live interaction with students, the Education minister had stated that the Union government is giving equal importance to the education and security of the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us, your education and your security are equally important to us. Firstly, your security is important, and then, adjacent to that is your education. The slight inconvenience that students have experienced during the lockdown will eventually be wither away”, he had said.

The minister had clarified that no exams would be cancelled. On practical examinations, Nishank had asserted that if students are not able to go to schools for practical exams, alternate options will be given.