CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will today announce the datasheet for class 10 & 12 board exams 2021. The CBSE board exam dates will be announced by the Minister in a webinar at 6 PM. Students can watch the live session on the education minister's Twitter profile at @DrRPNishank. In case students cannot watch the live session, they can access the CBSE Class 10 & 12 board exam 2021 datasheet on the official website of the board cbse.nic.in later.

Here's what you can expect from today's announcement by the education minister:

1) The Education Minister had ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February in view of the COVID-19 situation. So, exams are likely to be held in March.

2) The CBSE class 10 & 12 datasheets will consist details of time and date of various exams, along with the covid-related guidelines that will have to be followed by students as well as teachers during exams.

3) Amid the pandemic, Nishank had on Wednesday reiterated that the board exams will not be held online this year.

4) CBSE board exams 2021 for class 10 and 12 will be held in pen and paper mode only.

Check Steps to Download CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021 once it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the ‘Recent Announcements’ section

Step 3: Students must note that after the datasheets are released, they will be able to access them under the ‘recent announcements’ section

Step 4: You can take a download of CBSE datasheet or a printout, depending on your convenience.