New Delhi: Amid growing speculations regarding the CBSE board exams 2021, a top board official confirmed that the Class 10 and 12 examinations will be held in February-March as usual. Speaking to a leading portal, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) asserted that as of now the board has no plans to delay the board exam 2021.

His statement comes nearly a week after the CBSE confirmed that the 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 would be conducted offline.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj also exuded confidence that the board will be able to manage the exams in 2021 in offline mode without hassles. "CBSE successfully completed the compartment exams amid the pandemic and based on the learning from that we will manage board exams in 2021 in offline mode", he told Times of India.

Giving much relief to the students, CBSE’s Controller or Examinations further said that there is a possibility that students will get more gap days between their exams than last year due to the prevailing COVID situation and academic loss.

“While preparing the datasheet in 2019, students got more than enough gap between the two exams. Even if some exams were scheduled back to back, it was made sure that subsequent exam was easy”, he added.

Talking about the practical examinations, Bhardwaj hoped that state governments will soon reopen schools and students will get time to prepare for the exams. “Usually, schools get around 1.5 months. This year, they may get more than two months to conduct practical exams and complete all formalities while keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind”, TOI quoted him as saying.