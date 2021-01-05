Once released, students can check the date sheet on CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in. Besides, one can also check the CBSE Date Sheet 2021 on https://www.india.com/education/
How to Download CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, locate the ‘Recent Announcements’ section
Step 3: Students must note that after the datasheets are released, they will be able to access them under the ‘recent announcements’ section
Step 4: You can take a download of CBSE datesheet or a printout, depending on your convenience.
Will exams be conducted online?
The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.
What about practical exams?
Practical exams would be held from March 1 in school premises.