New Delhi: Ever since Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that CBSE board exams 2021 would begin from May 4 and end by June 10, students are eagerly waiting for the Class 10, 12 date sheet. A few days back, a date sheet of the CBSE Exams 2021 was doing the rounds on social media, which turned out to be fake. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) had conducted a fact check on that and found out that the Central board has not released the much-awaited time table yet.

So when will the CBSE Date Sheet 2021 be released?

The date sheet for class 10, 12 board examinations 2021 would be released in forthcoming days. Education minister Pokhriyal had asserted that they are trying to release the dates at the earliest. Meanwhile, experts believe that the board could announce the timetable by mid-January.

Where to check CBSE Date Sheet 2021?