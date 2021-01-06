CBSE Board Exam 2021: Ever since Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced the starting and ending dates of CBSE board exams 2021, students have been earnestly waiting for the board to release the full datasheet of the upcoming exams. However, no official announcement has been made on the same so far. But education experts are of the view that the board could announce the timetable by mid-January. At this particular time, students are advised to buckle up and start preparing for CBSE Board Exams 2021 wholeheartedly. Also Read - CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021- Board Exams From May 4 to June 10, Results Around July 15

To reduce some stress and to help the students, here are some tips which can be followed regularly to achieve the desired results.

1) Reduced Syllabus to The Rescue

Students must be aware by now that the education minister had announced a reduction of 30 per cent of the syllabus. “Over 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same,” he had said during his interaction with teachers.

It is important at this juncture to adhere to the reduced syllabus. Prepare well for what’s in the syllabus and leave out the rest.

2) Learn the smarter way

Students can employ various learning techniques to memorise in an efficient manner. You can try mnemonics or learning using keywords and acronyms to save effort and time.

3) Filter important topics

Students must filter the important topics that they feel will be asked in the exams. Students should devote extra time preparing for these topics, so that they can increase their chances of securing maximum marks possible.

4) Practice from old papers, be vigilant of common errors

Here’s another thing that is crucial for prepping for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021. Do yourself a favour and solve previous years’ question papers. Some questions repeat from year to year.

Also, students must spend some time to find commonly made mistakes in board exams. This will help them save marks. Going through toppers’ answers sheets is also recommended so that you get an idea of what helped them score high marks in the first place.

5) Last But Not the Least. Timing

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 have a set duration of three hours. Focus and timing become very important while writing your paper. Students should form a habit of timing their self-tests. You can also time yourself while solving practice papers.

We wish you the very best for the forthcoming Board Examinations!