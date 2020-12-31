CBSE Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Board Exam 2021, date sheet for Class 12 and 10 will be out today. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank would be sharing the dates when the board exams would commence at 6 PM today. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students are asked to bookmark this page for all the latest updates. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 Dates To Be Announced By RP Nishank Today At 6 PM

Students and parents may please note that the Education Minister may not release the CBSE date sheet. As per the information shared by him, he would only be announcing the dates from which the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 would commence. Also Read - Will CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams be Held in March? Govt to Make Big Announcement Today

Here are the live updates: Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Won’t be Held Online, Nishank Reiterates Ahead of Date Announcement

4.30 pm: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the date sheet for CBSE class 10 and class 12 today at 6 pm.