CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released Class 10 (X) and Class 12 (XII) board exam date sheet. The Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams will begin on May 4. The date sheet can be downloaded in this article. In case you missed the big announcement yesterday or still looking for a detailed date sheet and subject wise dates, then don’t worry. In this article, we have given you the direct link to download CBSE Board Exam Final Date Sheet. Just in case you have missed the announcement from CBSE, we bring to highlights. Meanwhile, if you are now planning work out a schedule for Board exam preparations, then do read this article by India.Com staff writer: 6 Essential Tips Before You Start Revision. Students can also download the time table from CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Apart from the exam schedule, the date sheet will also contain exam-related information and SOPs that candidates should know before heading to exam centres. We would, however, strongly advice students to check exact details on exam centres and time table from their school administration in the next few days. Since these exams are being held in the time of coronavirus, students are also advised to take necessary precautions. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE, NEET, JEE Mains, JEE Advanced Exam 2021: Full List of Important Exam Dates

CBSE Board 2021 Exam Date Sheet Highlights

Exams to begin on May 4

Class 12 Board exams to be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of days of examinations

Second shift exams will be conducted on 4 days. On these days in the morning shift, examination of Class 10 of main subjects will be conducted in which a maximum number of examinations should be used.

No school staff who have been given duty in morning shift will be used in the afternoon shift in view of pandemic

Class 10, exams will be held for 75 subjects and Class 12 exam will be conducted for 111 subjects

To Download CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet For Class 10 and 12, Check Below Mentioned Link Also Read - 'Mere Ko To Aisa Dhak Dhak Ho Raha Hai': Ahead of CBSE Datesheet Release, Students Bombard Twitter With Memes

or Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 Releasing Today; Here's What to Expect | Key Points

Follow These Steps to Download CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datasheets’

Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Class-XII examinations would be conducted in 2 shifts to reduce the no. of days in conducting examinations. The second shift, examinations will be conducted in subjects which are not offered by the students in schools situated abroad, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class X.

Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/o4I00aONmy — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

Follow this live blog for the fastest and latest updates regarding the release of CBSE 10th & 12th Exam date sheet 2021