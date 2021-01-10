CBSE Board Exam 2021: Since Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced that CBSE board exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 till June 10, class X and XII students are eagerly waiting for the exam date sheet. Speculations are rife that the board could announce the timetable by mid-January. The education minister had also asserted that they are trying to release the dates at the earliest. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet: When Will Board Release Class X, XII Schedule? Check Probable Dates Here

An official notice on CBSE's website said that the date sheet for classes 10th and 12th will be released soon. Students can keep an eye on the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in, and on the offical social media handles of Pokhriyal.

Once released, students can follow these steps to check CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Under the announcement section, click on the link that reads, ‘CBSE schedule for 10th and 12th’

Step 3: Click on the class 10th or class 12th link.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen with the PDF file.

Step 5: Save and download the date sheet for future reference.

A couple of months back, it was reported that the CBSE board exam syllabus for class 10 and 12 might be reduced, however, on December 31, the education minister asked the students to not expect further syllabus deduction for the upcoming board exams.