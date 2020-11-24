New Delhi: Amid rising speculations that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) might postpone Class 10, 12 board exams 2021, teachers of top Delhi-NCR schools suggested that the board should defer the crucial examinations till May — provided the government allows educational institutions to reopen from January 1. Also Read - CBSE Exams 2021: Board Changes Question Paper Pattern For Class XII Students | Deets Inside

Speaking to Times Now, a principal of a renowned school asserted that they have finished the syllabus and have also made a schedule for pre-boards but students are not prepared for the examinations. She added that schools need to reopen before commencing board exams.

Teachers stated that some of the students are not even aware of the changes in the exam pattern. "Board exams before May are not acceptable as students have to be made aware of the changes in exam pattern and for that, we need a minimum 'mandatory' classes for 3 months."

It was reported that the board has changed the question paper pattern for class XII board examinations, focusing more on multiple-choice questions and those based on case studies. After the release of sample question papers for Classes X and XII, several schools have observed that weightage for MCQs has been increased by 10%.

Earlier, the Delhi government had requested the central board to postpone the March 2021 Board Examinations to May. It had also asked to reduce the syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed.

Meanwhile, the board has released the tentative dates for the class XII practical exam. As per the notification, the practical examinations will be held from January 1 to February 8.

Earlier, board secretary Anurag Tripathi announced that board exams will happen for sure. Speaking during a webinar on New Education Policy (NEP), Tripathi ended all speculations and asserted that board exams will happen for sure. He asserted that the CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments.