New Delhi: Board exams 2021 are round the corner and those who are preparing for it amid the raging pandemic might be under stress. The exam stress may result in feelings of anxiety or nervousness. Besides, it can also impact the student’s total score which is considered as a ticket to entry in a reputed school/college. Candidates have to prepare thoroughly to develop speed and analyzing proficiency in order to crack exams like a topper. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Board Agrees to Private Candidates' Demand, Extends Date to Submit Classes 10, 12 Exam Form

Take a Look at These Tips If You Want to Crack Class X And Class XII Board Exams Like a Topper! Also Read - FACT CHECK: Class X Board Exams Will NOT be Scrapped, Govt Refutes Viral Claim | Check Details

Stick to syllabus: Earlier last year, the education minister had announced a reduction of 30 per cent of the syllabus. “Over 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same,” he had said during his interaction with teachers. Thus, students are advised to adhere to the reduced syllabus. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Download Last Year Class 10 Mathematics Paper | Check More Sample Papers

Prefer Text Books: Students should focus more on prescribed textbooks rather than reference books. Most of the students land themselves in trouble in a bid to solve all questions available in reference books.

Solve past years’ Papers: As some questions repeat from year to year, students should not stop solving previous years’ question papers. They can also refer to toppers’ answers sheets (if available) to score big.

Aware of Exam Pattern: Those appearing for board exams must know the exam pattern. It will help them to understand the section-wise distribution of marks and the marking scheme.

Revision: Just revise what you have already studied. Don’t try to cover everything. Anxiety does make students cover everything but it won’t help.

Formula Lists: Maths and Physics students should make formula lists and paste them in front of your study table so that they get carved in your mind.