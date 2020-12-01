New Delhi: Amid growing speculations over the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ would go live to interact with students on December 3 at 12 noon. The Education Minister would talk about upcoming competitive exams including JEE 2021, NEET 2021, and various board exams at the webinar. Also Read - From CBSE Exam Date 2021 to NEET Syllabus: Govt to Clear All Confusions Soon | Here's How

Those who have any doubts can raise their query on Twitter by using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. "Students, Union Education Minister will be going live on Dec 3 | 1 PM to talk to you about upcoming competitive & various board #exams. Feel free to share your concerns & suggestions with him regarding the same using #EducationMinisterGoesLive", tweeted the Education Ministry.

A couple of days ago, Nishank had informed that a campaign will be launched to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year. “A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year”, he had tweeted

While speaking to TOI, the Education Minister had also confirmed that board examinations would be conducted as it is important for admission to higher educational institutions. "Conducting examinations is no less than a challenge. Despite the uncertainty due to the COVID19 pandemic, it is crucial to conduct board examinations as well as entrance examinations for admission to higher educational institutions. I will have an interaction with parents, students, and teachers in this regard and exams will only be conducted based on the outcome of the interaction", Nishank had said.