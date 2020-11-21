CBSE Board Exam 2021: The datasheet for CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams will be released soon, board secretary Anurag Tripathi announced yesterday, amid demands from various sections to postpone or cancel the crucial examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest News: Class 12 Datasheet For Science, Commerce, And Arts Streams to be Released Soon | Steps to Download

Speaking during a webinar on New Education Policy (NEP), Tripathi ended all speculations and asserted that board exams will happen for sure. He asserted that the CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments.

He, however, did not clarify if the exams will be held in February-March as per schedule or will be postponed.

Here are the 5 tips that can help students score big in CBSE Board Exams 2021:

Stick to the reduced syllabus: In these testing times, students can score well if they adhere to the reduced syllabus. Recently, Oswaal Books have introduced CBSE Question Banks, based on the reduced syllabus. Thus, students can follow that for comprehensive preparation.

Practice Sample Papers: Get sample papers of all the subjects and practice it in the allocated time.

Allot time for each subject: Allot time for each and every subject and try to complete it.

Focus more on revision: Rather than picking a new topic, focus on revision of important topics.

Take breaks: Studying long hours is important, but breaks must be given to students. Experts say a comic break could do wonders for students.