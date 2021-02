CBSE Board Exam 2021 Sample Paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE Board Exam 2021 from May 4 to June 10, the board has already announced. Students of Class 10 and Class 12 have started preparations as schools have begun pre-board examinations. Last week, CBSE released the datesheet of 2021 board exams for classes 10 and 12 and it is available on the new CBSE website – cbse.gov.in. Also Read - CBSE CTET 2021: Answer Key Expected Anytime Today | Here's How to Download

Usually, CBSE practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams were delayed this session due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021: Board Restarts Registration Process, LOC Correction Window To Start From Feb 15

CBSE has provided subject-wise sample papers with marking scheme on its website for free PDF download. To help students prepare better for their board examinations, we have provided the direct links to subject-wise previous year papers as well as the marking scheme for Class 10 and 12. Also Read - NEET 2021 Will be Held More Than Once, Date Announcement Soon, Says Education Minister

Here’s a sample of previous year paper for Class 10 Mathematics from CBSE Board Exam 2020: