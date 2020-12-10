CBSE Board Exam 2021 Latest Updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday held a live interaction with students and cleared their doubts on the upcoming CBSE board exams for Class 10 & Class 12. Before taking questions, the minister also took a moment out to congratulate all the successful students of CBSE board exams 2020. “I congratulate all students who have successfully cleared the board exam amid pandemic,” he said. Let’s have a look at what he said in response to questions on the CBSE Board Exam 2021. Also Read - Will NEET 2021 be Cancelled? Will Exams be Conducted in Offline Mode or Online? Here's What Education Minister Said

Will the CBSE Board Exams be postponed?

Clearing the air around CBSE board exams 2021, the HRD Minister said that exams for Class 10 and 12 will be held for sure. However, if the pandemic situation doesn't improve, then students would be given more time, he added.

On syllabus Reduction

On questions of reduction of CBSE Class 10 and 12 syllabus, Pokhriyal said that the board has already reduced the 30 per cent of the syllabus. However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of further reduction in the syllabus for class 10 & 12 board exams, but maintained, it will depend on the pandemic situation.

Lab-related work, will alternatives be arranged?

Answering further questions, Pokhriyal said that in case students can’t go to schools for lab-related works, then a separate decision in this regard will be issued later. “We will discuss in this regard,” he said. He added that if schools cannot hold practicals, then alternatives will be arranged.

