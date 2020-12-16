CBSE Board Exam 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will on Thursday hold a live session with teachers across the country at 4 PM to clear doubts regarding the upcoming class 10 and 12 board exams in 2021.”Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams. Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all,” he had said in a tweet few days ago. Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021: When Will Board Release Class X, XII Datesheet? Is There Any Change in Marking Scheme? Official Answers

It remains to be seen if he will use the opportunity to make any important announcement regarding the the CBSE class 10 & 12 board exams 2021. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: Nishank to Interact With Teachers on Dec 17 | Big Announcement Likely For Class X, XII Students

This webinar comes days after a similar discussion was held with students to clear the air around CBSE board exams. According to a report, the Education Ministry had earlier conducted a review meeting with officials wherein it was decided to hold webinar sessions with students as well as teachers.

Meanwhile, in his last live interaction with students, the Education minister had stated that the Union government is giving equal importance to the education and security of the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us, your education and your security are equally important to us. Firstly, your security is important, and then, adjacent to that is your education. The slight inconvenience that students have experienced during the lockdown will eventually be wither away,” he had said.

The minister had clarified that no exams would be cancelled. Besides, the Education Minister also said that competitive exams including JEE and NEET 2021 will also be held. On practical examinations, Nishank had asserted that if students are not able to go to schools for practical exams, alternative options will be arranged.