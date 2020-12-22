CBSE Board Exam 2021 Latest Updates: To address all queries of students with regard to CBSE class 10 and 12 exams, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today will hold a live webinar to interact with teachers and students from across the country. During the live interaction, the Education Minister will also address the queries regarding the CBSE board exam paper patterns, and syllabus reduction. Also Read - CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Not Likely to be Released Before January | Here's Why

“Teachers, I am looking forward to having an insightful interaction with you all on Dec 22 at 4 PM,” Nishank had said in a tweet on Thursday. Also Read - NEET 2021 Aspirants Reach Out to Education Minister, Urge Him to Increase Number of Attempts For Medical Exam Like JEE 2021. Will Govt Listen?

Notably, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also likely to announce the schedule for class 10 and 12 on Tuesday. While the Education Ministry is yet to announce the final datesheet for CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12, it has, however, clarified that the exam will be held in pen and paper mode only. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class X, XII Examinations Dates to be Announced on Dec 22?

As per reports, the Education Minister will go live at 4 pm on Twitter or Facebook to discuss concerns regarding board exams with teachers. As part of the initiative to conduct exams on time during the coronavirus pandemic, the Education Minister has planned a three-way dialogue with students, parents and teachers across the country.

After social media posts claimed that the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held in March, the CBSE released a clarification stating that it is yet to finalise the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.

During his last webinar, Education Minister had made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 may get delayed and it is possible that the exams may not be held in March if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control.

However, it is learnt that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams question paper will be more application-based and the objective-type or MCQs could increase considerably.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.