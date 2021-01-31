CBSE Class 10 Exams 2021 New Rule: What can be termed as a major relief for the CBSE Class 10 students who are preparing for the CBSE Board 2021 examinations, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, during an interaction with CBSE Board, decided that if a student fails in any of the three elective subjects such as Science, Mathematics and Social Science, the failed subject will be replaced by the “Skill Subject”. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, Class 12 Time Table LIVE NOW at cbse.gov.in, Download Datesheet And Check DATES Here

“The report card will not only highlight the merit-based performance of students but also give feedback regarding cognitive social, emotional and practical skills gained by students. The board will focus on capacity building and standardised criterion with a global benchmark,” the minister said, according to the reports. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Datesheet 2021 RELEASED: Check Question Pattern, Sample Papers, Syllabus Details

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every sector, but the education sector has been the worst hit. The schools and colleges were shut for months leaving students in a state of quandary. But the latest decision by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) comes as a relief to not just students, but also to parents and teachers alike. Also Read - 'Mere Ko To Aisa Dhak Dhak Ho Raha Hai': Ahead of CBSE Datesheet Release, Students Bombard Twitter With Memes

The scorecard will now be calculated based on best of five subjects.

As per the new rule, the 20 percent allotted to skill-based subjects went up to 30 percent. This is also in line with the government’s Skill India initiative.