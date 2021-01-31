What can be termed as a major relief for the class 10 students who are preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Board examinations, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, during an interaction with CBSE board, decided that if a student fails in any of the three elective subjects such as Science, Mathematics and Social Science, the failed subject will be replaced by the “Skill Subject”.Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, during an interaction with CBSE board, decided that if a student fails in any of the three elective subjects such as Science, Mathematics and Social Science, the failed subject will be replaced by the “Skill Subject”. Also Read - CTET 2021: Last Minute CBSE Guidelines, Things to Carry to Exam Centre | Check Details

“The report card will not only highlight the merit-based performance of students but also give feedback regarding cognitive social, emotional and practical skills gained by students. The board will focus on capacity building and standardised criterion with a global benchmark,” the minister said. Also Read - CBSE Date Sheet 2021 For Class 10 & 12 to be Anonounced on February 2, Says Nishank | Details Here

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every sector, but the education sector has been the worst hit. The schools and colleges were shut for months leaving students in a state of quandary. But the latest decision by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) comes as a relief to not just students, but also to parents and teachers alike. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: 3 Months Left For Class X, XII Examinations | List of Resources to Score Big

The scorecard will now be calculated based on best of five subjects.

As per the new rule, the 20 percent allotted to skill-based subjects went up to 30 percent. This is also in line with the government’s Skill India initiative.