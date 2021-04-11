CBSE Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the CBSE Board Exam 2021 sample papers to help students of Class 10 and 12 prepare for their board exams. The sample papers were released days ahead of releasing the CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021 on the official website – cbseacademic.nic.in. However, students can also get additional resources on the website. Also Read - Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021 Demand: 'Practically Impossible to Ensure Safety of Students', Priyanka Gandhi Writes to Centre

CBSE has published several other important resources on the website that students can refer to in order to score well. These include – CBSE question bank, model answer sheets, as well as previous year papers.

CBSE Question Bank

The Board has published a subject-wise question bank in PDF format for Class 10 and Class 12. Students can download this from the website for free and use it to score higher.

CBSE Model Answer Sheets

In case a student is worried about how to present the answers in the exam, there is a way out. The CBSE has published the scanned copies of hand-written original CBSE answer sheets of students who have scored 100 per cent marks.

Previous Year Papers

CBSE also has many previous year papers for all subjects of Class 10th and 12th.

CBSE Sample Papers DIRECT LINK

Direct link to download Class 10 sample papers

Direct link to download Class 12 sample papers

According to the revised date sheet, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam will commence from May 4, but Class 10th exam will end on June 7 and Class 12th on June 14. As per the guidelines issued by the Board, students who will be tested positive of COVID-19 will be allowed to reappear for the papers on a later date in their respective schools. Accordingly, schools are asked to report to the CBSE regional office in such a case latest by June 11.