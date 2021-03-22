New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to give class 10 and 12 students a second chance so that they can improve their scores. This is the first time the CBSE is allowing examinees the much-needed flexibility to improve their performance in board exams. Earlier, if candidates wished to improve their marks, they had to appear in the next exam with the fresh batch. The central board has taken the decision under the National Education Policy (NEP), which was approved by the Union Cabinet of India on 29 July 2020. Also Read - CBSE Launches Artificial Intelligence Platform For Students: Here’s How to Register | Step-by-step Guide

All You Need to Know About The New Rule

Students of class X and XII will be given an opportunity to improve their performance only in one subject in the Compartment Exams, conducted immediately after conduct of main examination.

Better of the two marks obtained in the subject will be coinsidered for declaration of results.

Candidates who will improve their performance will ve issued combined mark sheet

Moreover, the board is also is giving the candidates an option to change their examination centre/ city for class X and XII exams.

“It has come to the notice of the board that because of Covid-19 pandemic, students of classes 10, 12, along with their families, have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear in the practical/ theory exam from the school/ exam centre where the students are registered for the board exams”, the official notification issued by the board read.

The candidates have to inform the school from where they wish to appear in the upcoming board exams. They can change their exam centres by March 25.

