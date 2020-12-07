CBSE Board Exam 2021/JEE, NEET Exam Dates: As speculations grow regarding the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ gave a platform to worried teachers, parents and students to raise all their queries in a live session, scheduled to be held on December 10. Ahead of the session, Pokhriyal asked students, parents, teachers and stakeholders to share their concerns not just about the board exams but also regarding JEE, NEET exam dates with the Education Ministry to help the students. Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021: Board Agrees to Students' Request, Takes Big Decision Before Announcing Final Dates For Class X, XII Examinations | Read Details

"Dear teachers, parents and students, happy to share that I am going to live on December 10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive," Pokhriyal tweeted on Sunday.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi says we must turn big problems into big opportunities," he added.

Dear Teachers, Parents & Students, happy to share that I am going live on Dec10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you.

Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Soon after, #EducationMinisterGoesLive started trending on Twitter with students requesting to postpone exams for the current academic session. Others appearing for competitive exams have been urging for the postponement of JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021. Students have also demanded a reduction of the syllabus.

Another important query raised by students was regarding the practical exams as they did not receive any practical training this year. “We don’t know what to do in practical how we are supposed to do it, cancel practical exams as well as boards. U cannot perform it on the spot,” a student had said.

As per the latest announcement, CBSE has already begun registrations for the upcoming board exams. The last date for submission of online application form for Class 10 and Class 12 is December 9 and any corrections in the form can be submitted between December 10 and December 14.

The CBSE had previously confirmed that the 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 would be conducted offline. The practical exams are expected to be conducted in January 2021.