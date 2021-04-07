CBSE Board Exam 2021: Amid demands from various quarters for cancellation or postponement of class 10, 12 board examinations 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice to schools regarding the evaluation of practicals and assessment of board exam students. CBSE has asked schools to update teacher information in the Online Affiliated Schools Information System (OASIS) by April 10. “Quality teachers in sufficient quantity are required to complete both the activities qualitatively and successfully,” the board said. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021 Latest News: Will Board Cancel Class 10, 12 Examinations or Conduct it as Per Schedule? Here's What Students Want

“All the principals are directed to update teachers’ data in the OASIS within schedule. CBSE will compare both the data i.e before updation and after updation”, the board said in a statement.

In case, CBSE observed that data has not been updated by the school, the following action would be initiated:

CBSE will take the necessary action as per affiliation Bye-laws and Examination Bye-laws

A personal penalty of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on the principal of the school.

CBSE will not declare their board result

Practical conducted by an examiner not appointed by CBSE will be canceled and CBSE will re-conduct the practical of these candidates under its supervision

Notably, the CBSE has decided to conduct class X and XII board examinations from May 4. The practical exams, however, have started. A few days back, the central board allowed schools to conduct practical examinations for COVID-19 affected students, but before June 11.

CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that if any candidate is absent in the practical exam because of being COVID positive or any family member tests positive, the school will conduct a practical examination for such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the regional authority by June 11.

Meanwhile, thousands of students across the country have requested the government to cancel or postpone the upcoming CBSE Board exam 2021. The chorus for cancellation of Board exam 2021 grew louder after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government decided to promote students from classes 1 to 8 without exams.