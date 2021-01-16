CBSE Board Exams 2021: Ahead of the release of the CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet, a news report claiming that only those students who will pass the pre-boards will get the admit card to appear for the crucial examination, is doing the rounds on social media. Moreover, the article reported that the pre-board exams would be held twice and students would need to clear both to get their admit card. Also Read - CBSE to Conduct Class 9 And 11 Examinations Online? Board Official Makes Big Statement - Read Here

Debunking the news, the govt’s fact-checking arm PIB said that CBSE has not made any such announcement. It clearly stated that the news which claimed that only those passing pre-board will get admit card is fake. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: When Will Date Sheet be Released? All Eyes on Board’s Announcement

Notably, CBSE has time and again warned schools against withholding admit cards of class 10 and 12 students on any pretext, including poor performance in pre-board examinations. Citing Rule 15 of Examination Bye-Laws, the CBSE had earlier said, “In no case, the heads of affiliated schools shall detain eligible candidates from appearing at the examination. The practice has been viewed very seriously by the board and is violative of the bye-laws”. Also Read - CTET 2021 Admit Card Released At ctet.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Here

Earlier last month, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would conduct board exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12 physically from May 4 to June 1. However, a detailed date sheet for Class X, XII board examinations is still awaited.

Several students, on the other hand, have started a petition on change.org, in a bid to cancel the Class X, XII crucial examinations for this academic year. Expressing concerns over the conduct of the CBSE Board exam, students claimed that online classes have not been as helpful as classroom teaching. The petition also asserted that several students failed to attend the online classes due to their financial problems, lack of resources, and poor internet.