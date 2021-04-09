CBSE Exam 2021: Amid growing demands for cancellation of board exam 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) asserted that Class X and XII examinations will be held as per schedule as adequate safety arrangements have been made for candidates and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams. Also Read - #CancelBoardExams2021Trends As Covid Restrictions Increase Across Country

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, over one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed petitions urging the government to either cancel board exams scheduled to be held in May or conduct them in online mode. The hashtag “cancelboardexams2021” also started trending on Twitter. Also Read - CBSE Makes Big Announcement as 1 Lakh Students Seek Cancellation of CBSE Board Exams 2021 With Online Petition

“The situation in India is getting worse day by day. When there were only a few cases in the country, they cancelled the remaining board exams and now when the cases are at a peak they are planning to open schools. We urge the education minister to look into this matter and cancel all examinations to be held this year as students are already under a lot of stress,” a petition on Change.org said. Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021: 'Personal Penalty of ₹ 50,000', Board Issues Warning to Schools Amid Demands For Cancellation of Class X, XII Exams

What Board Says?

Reacting to the petition and students’ demand, a CBSE official reiterated that all covid safety guidelines will be followed during the exams. “The number of exam centres has been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure students are safe. We are also creating awareness among students and parents to follow all Covid safety guidelines,” the official told The Print

Echoing similar sentiments, Gerry Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary at CISCE, said that the schedule for exams “will remain the same”.

What Students Want?

Taking to Twitter, students started trending #cancelboardexams2021 to protest against the upcoming examinations, scheduled to be held from May 4. Some of them argued that nations with a much lower number of COVID cases have cancelled the exams but CBSE is adamant on conducting the same.

“The students have already faced a lot of problems till now in this pandemic. Classes were held online so the exams should also be held online or students should be promoted via internal assessment marks,” a student tweeted.

#cancelboards2021

We don't know under what mental health a student is goings as many families are facing financial crises due to covid and cases are rising again.

Exams are important in india not the health of students@narendramodi@cbse#cancelboardexams2021#noexams pic.twitter.com/a9D0xS8wOB — Sohum Bhatia (@BhatiaSohum) April 7, 2021

Is the situation Similar to Last Year?

Earlier last year, CBSE and CISCE Board Exams were cancelled and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Both the CBSE and CISCE had decided not to come up with a merit list last year.

What if a Student Tests COVID-19 Positive During CBSE Board Exam 2021?

The CBSE has said that Class 10 and 12 students who are not able to appear for the practical examination because of being infected with coronavirus will get another chance before June 11. “If any candidate is absent in practical exam because of being COVID positive or any family member tests positive, the school will conduct practical examination for such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with regional authority by June 11”, said CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Notably, India is recording more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in a day. Earlier on Thursday, the country recorded a single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh-mark again, the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Thursday showed.