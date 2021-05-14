New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking the cancellation of Class 12 board examination. “Conducting Class 12 board examination is not possible because of surging COVID-19 cases. Even online or offline examinations not feasible because of an unprecedented pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities”, the petition said. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Cancelled or Postponed? Education Ministry, CBSE Officials Issue Clarification. Read Their Latest Statement Here

The petition has been filed by advocate Mamta Sharma. In the petition, Sharma prayed for the results of Class 12 students to be declared based on 'objective methodology' within a specified timeframe. The direction has been sought to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE).

"CBSE and CISCE must devise an object methodology to declare the results within specified time otherwise it will affect around 12 lakh students," the petition added.

Owing to the growing COVID cases in the country, the CBSE exams for Class 12 which were slated to be held between May 4 to June 14 had been postponed. With Class 12 results being the basis for admission into higher education institutions, it had been decided to postpone the exams.

The CBSE said that it will review the situation on June 1. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations, said the Ministry statement.

CBSE has also refuted to the media reports which claimed that the board is likely to scrap Class 12 board exams. “It is clarified that no such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public,” the board has said.