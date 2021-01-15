CBSE Board Exams 2021: Weeks after union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed that CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, many students have started a petition on change.org, in a bid to cancel the Class X, XII crucial examinations for this academic year. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: When Will Date Sheet be Released? All Eyes on Board’s Announcement

The students, while expressing concerns over the conduct of the CBSE Board exam, claimed that online classes have not been as helpful as classroom teaching. The petition also asserted that several students failed to attend the online classes due to their financial problems, lack of resources, and poor internet.

"The CBSE board exams 2021 would be very hard as 2020 has been a very tough year. The online classes were not helpful as many had network and current issues. So I request the CBSE director to cancel the board exams of 2021 as it will be very helpful for us," a petitioner said.

The online petition also suggested an alternative method for evaluating the marks for this academic year. It asked to board to examine the students on the basis of their internal examination, conducted by schools.

On the other hand, the board is expected to release the Class X, XII datasheet in upcoming days. Education minister Pokhriyal had asserted that they are trying to release the dates at the earliest. A few days back, a date sheet of the CBSE Exams 2021 was doing the rounds on social media, which turned out to be fake.

Once released, students can check the date sheet on CBSE's official website cbse.nic.in.