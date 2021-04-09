New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are rising across the country, the demands for the postponement of the CBSE board exam 2021 also grew louder. Notably, more than one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed petitions urging the CBSE, and government to either cancel board exams scheduled to be held in May or conduct them in online mode. Now, the students have found a supporter in Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She has asked the board to either cancel the exam or arranged it in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at exam centres. Also Read - India Will Host The Best Ever ICC T20 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly

"It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres", tweeted Priyanka.

She also launched a veiled attack on the government saying, "While corona is ravaging our country again, the added pressure of exams is bound to affect the mental health of children. Our education system needs to drastically alter its attitude and start reflecting sensitivity and compassion towards children rather than just talk about at their conclaves and conferences".

Meanwhile, reacting to the students' demand, a CBSE official had yesterday reiterated that all covid safety guidelines will be followed during the exams. "The number of exam centres has been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure students are safe. We are also creating awareness among students and parents to follow all Covid safety guidelines," the official told The Print

Gerry Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary at CISCE had said that the schedule for exams “will remain the same”.