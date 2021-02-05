CBSE Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced the datesheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams slated to be held from May 4 to June 10. Many students from CBSE who will be sitting for class 12th board exam this year have raised concerns that their biology-maths paper will clash with JEE (Main) in May. As per CBSE datesheet, Biology-Maths exams will be held on May 24. The JEE (Main) will take place from May 24-28, 2021. Also Read - Blindfolded Dalit Man Thrashed For Theft in Tamil Nadu, 4 Booked

Students from Tamil Nadu want the JEE exam-conducting body to shift the engineering exam dates so that students get time to prepare themselves for the exam. "I request the NTA to change the schedule for the last session to enable the students to prepare for the biology exam," Times of India quoted a student as saying.

Admissions to engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu also depend on marks obtained by students in their board exams. So, engineering aspirants in the state will mostly opt to appear for JEE in the fourth session from May 24-28.

JEE will be conducted in four phases this year. While one will take place from February 23-26, the second will take place from March 15 to 18 and the third leg of JEE will be held from April 27 to 30 and the fourth from May 24-28.

“Students are stressed about the schedule since both the exams are very tough and dates are also clashing,” Class 12th teacher Sunitha Shine told TOI.

Meanwhile, an official from NTA told the leading portal that students who have exams on May 24 will not be given a slot for JEE (Main) on the same day, dismissing any possibility of any clashes.