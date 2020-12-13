CBSE Board Exam 2021: After holding a live session with students on December 10, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with teachers about the upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. The Minister would go live at 4 pm. Teachers can raise their concerns by using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021: What Board Plans For Class 12 Practical Tests? Check Updates Here

“Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams. Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all,” Nishank tweeted. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: From Class X, XII Datesheet to Alternative Option For Practicals, 10 Important Updates Students Must Know

With this development, speculations are rife that the minister might announce a final decision regarding the conduction of CBSE Class X, XII board exams. Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021 Won’t be Held in March, Don’t Believe in Reports, Board Issues Clarification

Last month, the minister had said that a campaign will be launched to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year. “A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year”, Nishank had tweeted after a high-level review meeting.

Meanwhile, in his last live interaction with students, the Education minister had stated that the Union government is giving equal importance to the education and security of the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us, your education and your security are equally important to us. Firstly, your security is important, and then, adjacent to that is your education. The slight inconvenience that students have experienced during the lockdown will eventually be wither away”, he had said.

The minister had clarified that no exams would be cancelled. Besides, the Education Minister also clarified that competitive exams including JEE and NEET 2021 will also be held. On practical examinations, Nishank had asserted that if students are not able to go to schools for practical exams, alternate options will be given.

On queries regarding the resumption of normal classes, the Education minister had said that students will return to school soon.“17 states have reopened their schools with minimal attendance, other states will decide based on the pandemic situations”, he added.