CBSE Board Exam 2021 Latest Updates: CBSE Board exams 2021 are just only two months away from now and students are getting ready for the exams. At this crucial time, they need to focus on certain rules and guidelines that will help them score high marks in CBSE Board Exam 2021. CBSE Board Exams are considered as an important stage for a successful future as they have an impact on gaining admissions to a college and course of one’s choice and eventually leading to a successful career. Hence, it is noteworthy that the CBSE Board has decided to conduct the exams based on a reduced syllabus considering the hardship faced by the students. Also Read - CBSE & ICSE Board Exams 2021: Top 7 Things to do For Preparation |Watch Video

This year, the CBSE Board Exam are slated to begin from May 4 and conclude on June 11, just left with 60 days from today. If planned properly, these exams should not bother students much. Here are some tips that will help students score well in the CBSE Board exams 2021. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: No, CBSE Has NOT Reduced Class 10 Social Science Syllabus As Rumoured

Plan your preparation: Students need to plan well how they are going to prepare for the CBSE Board exams 2021. This is more crucial than ever as this time the CBSE has reduced syllabus and students must be aware of the new syllabus and make strategy further to score good marks. They should prepare according to the reduced syllabus. Also Read - CBSE Board Class 10 Exam 2021: Download Maths Sample Paper Online | Check Deleted Topics From Syllabus Here

Practice last year’s questions: One of the crucial ways to prepare for the CBSE Board Exam is to understand the pattern of the examination and attempting previous year’s question papers. Practicing the last year’s question set will help students to get an idea on question format. This will also lead to a better understanding of the nature of questions asked in the exam and the pattern of the examination.

Identifying important topics: Maintain a timetable for your preparations and this will help you to be consistent with your study and keeps you calm and focused. While preparing, students need to filter the important topics that they feel will be asked in the exams. Moreover, they need to devote extra time preparing for these topics so that they can increase their chances of securing maximum marks possible.

Give equal time to all subjects: Looks simple but very helpful. Yes, it is about time management while preparing for the CBSE Board Exam 2021. During the preparation, sufficient time must be allotted to all subjects to cover the syllabus.

Smart way to learn techniques: Students should apply various learning techniques to memorise in an efficient manner. They can try mnemonics or learning using keywords and acronyms to save effort and time.

Prioritize challenging areas: You need to prioritise your tough subjects and practice it more than the requirement. In general, students generally avoid these subjects and leave them for last-minute preparation. However, it is advisable for students to allot more time to the challenging part.