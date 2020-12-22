CBSE Board Exam 2021 Latest Updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday held a live webinar to interact with teachers and students from across the country and said the CBSE Board examinations will not be held till February 2021. Also Read - Resources Of Country Belong To Every Citizen, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Our Motto: PM Modi At AMU Event

Addressing the live webinar with teachers, he said that cancelling exams and promoting students without exam will result in putting a stamp on these students and these students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education level in future. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Govt to Make Big Announcement Today on Class 10, 12 Datesheet | Here’s What to Expect

He stated that the cancellation of exam will not happen and hence, the board exams will be held but later. He also stated that the class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in Jan-February, but when exactly will the exams will be held will be decided after February. Also Read - NEET 2021 Aspirants Reach Out to Education Minister, Urge Him to Increase Number of Attempts For Medical Exam Like JEE 2021. Will Govt Listen?

Replying to a question on the modes of upcoming 2021 board exams, Pokhriyal stated that many CBSE schools are in rural areas and hence, online examinations are not possible. “We will not be able to hold CBSE Board examinations till February 2021″, Pokhriyal added.

He further stated that the government cannot allow COVID-19 impact the students and label them as COVID-era students who cleared the classes without any examination.

He also confirmed that there would be no practical examinations in January and February, saying it was not possible to conduct examinations in the months of January and February 2021. As for dates in March, he confirmed that situation is being assessed and dates would be announced soon.

Talking about reduction of syllabus for the academic year 2020-21, he said that the CBSE has already reduced syllabus to 30 percent, and many state governments have also reduced their syllabus for academic year 2020-21. “The exams would be conducted on the basis of the reduced syllabus,” he said.