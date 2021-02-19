CBSE Board Exam 2021: Ahead of the commencement of CBSE Board Exam 2021, controversy has erupted over a video of Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) Udit Prakash Rai wherein he is seen asking students ‘not to leave the question blank rather answer with anything as the board has stated that it will mark students for their improper answers as well. Also Read - Kerala School Class 9 and 11 Exams Likely to be Held Online, Despite CBSE's Direction of Organising Exams on Offline Mode

“If you don’t know the answer, repeat the question in the answer section. Write whatever you understand, else repeat the question. I have asked ma’am and CBSE to give marks”, DOE Udit Prakash Rai can be heard saying in one of the purported videos. Also Read - CTET Answer Key 2021: Final Answer Key Expected to be Released Soon | How to Raise Objection

In the second alleged video, DOE Rai purportedly asks teachers to ensure that they give students the right tips and ensure that “no question is left bank.” Also Read - CBSE, ICSE Board Exams Latest: 5 Things Teachers Should do For Students

He also urges teachers to let students write in Hindi if they can’t write in English. “If there is a problem in writing an answer, if they can’t write a spelling in English, let them write in Hindi. These small things have to be told so that children can get at least 40-45 marks,” Quint quoted him as saying.

Delhi Government Distances Itself From Rai’s Statement

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has distanced itself from Rai’s statement. “The part of the DoE’s speech is out of context”, a statement from the Delhi government read.