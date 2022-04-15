CBSE Board Exam 2022 Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have started rising again in the national capital and elsewhere in the country, students who are preparing for CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 on Friday urged the board to hold the board exams at home centres. The CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 will start on April 26, 2022, and these students are left with just 10 days to fully prepare for the exams.Also Read - Delhi Registers 366 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Cases Rise To 1072 | Key Updates

The rising cases of corona in Delhi-NCR have become a cause of concern for many parents in the wake of the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2022.

Speaking to India Today, Vineet Gupta, a resident of Preet Vihar, whose daughter will be appearing for her Class 10 board exams this year, said all COVID protocols are being followed in his daughter's school. However, the way the corona cases are being reported in different schools, he is worried if the same protocols will be followed in the school that his daughter will be sitting in for board exams. He wants his daughter's exam to be held at the home center that is in the same school where his daughter studies.

Just like parents, the students also want and urge the board to hold exams at home centres. Maanvi, another student, told India Today that she wants her exam to be held in her home center as she believes that there is a soft corner with teachers in one’s own school and safety is given the priority.

She expressed concern that the sanitisation arrangements similar to the ones in her schools might not be present in other schools, where she would be appearing for the board exams.

Corona cases: At this crucial time, Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent. With this, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to health bulletin.

The daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.