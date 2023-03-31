CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Board Releases Curriculum, Subject-Wise 10th,12th Sample Papers, Marking Scheme
CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Interested students can check and download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the sample question papers for the new academic year 2023-24 for students of classes 10 and 12. Interested students can check and download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Along with the sample paper, the marking scheme of the board examination has also been released.
With the help of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers 2023-24, a candidate will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others. Along with the sample paper, CBSE has released the curriculum for the academic year 2023-24. The curriculum has been released for Secondary Curriculum (IX-X) and Senior Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII).
“Languages include Hindi, English and 38 other languages. The curricula in languages focus on listening, speaking, reading and writing skills and, hence, develop effective proficiencies in all these areas. Learners use language to comprehend, acquire and communicate ideas in an effective manner. CBSE also encourage schools to provide a multilingual and multicultural experiences to promote national integration,” CBSE in a curriculum said.
It is important that schools ensure curriculum transactions as per the directions given in the initial pages of the Curriculum document. The subjects should be taught as per the curriculum given by suitably incorporating strategies such as Art-Integrated Education, Experiential Learning, Pedagogical Plans, etc. wherever possible.
CBSE Curriculum for the Academic Year 2023-24 pdf –Direct Link
Download Subject-Wise CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers: Direct Link
How to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers?
- Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
- On the homepage, go to the “Sample Question Papers” section.
- Now click on the link that reads, “SQP 2023- 2024.”
- Depending upon your class, click on the desired link. Click either on Class XII or Class X option.
- The CBSE sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers: Class XII Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2023-24
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the sample papers along with their marking schemes for various subjects. Click on the SQP option against the desired subject and the sample paper will be displayed on the screen. Similarly, click on the MS option against the desired subject and the marking scheme will appear on the screen.
|Subject
|Sample Question Paper
|Marking Scheme
|Accountancy
|SQP
|MS
|Arabic
|SQP
|MS
|Assamese
|SQP
|MS
|Bengali
|SQP
|MS
|Bharatanatyam
|SQP
|MS
|Bhutia
|SQP
|MS
|Biology
|SQP
|MS
|Biotechnology
|SQP
|MS
|Bodo
|SQP
|MS
|Business Studies
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Melodic
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Percussion
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Vocal
|SQP
|MS
|Chemistry
|SQP
|MS
|Computer Science
|SQP
|MS
|Dance Manipuri
|SQP
|MS
|Dance Odissi
|SQP
|MS
|Economics
|SQP
|MS
|Engg. Graphic
|SQP
|MS
|English Core
|SQP
|MS
|English Elective
|SQP
|MS
|Entrepreneurship
|SQP
|MS
|French
|SQP
|MS
|Geography
|SQP
|MS
|German
|SQP
|MS
|Gujarati
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi Elective
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi Core
|SQP
|MS
|History
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Melodic)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Percussion)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|SQP
|MS
|Home Science
|SQP
|MS
|Informatics Practices
|SQP
|MS
|Japanese
|SQP
|MS
|Kannada
|SQP
|MS
|Kashmiri
|SQP
|MS
|Kathak
|SQP
|MS
|Kathakali
|SQP
|MS
|Kuchipudi
|SQP
|MS
|Legal Studies
|SQP
|MS
|Lepcha
|SQP
|MS
|Limboo
|SQP
|MS
|Malayalam
|SQP
|MS
|Manipuri
|SQP
|MS
|Marathi
|SQP
|MS
|Applied Arts (Commercial Art)
|SQP
|MS
|Applied Mathematics
|SQP
|MS
|Mathematics
|SQP
|MS
|Mizo
|SQP
|MS
|NCC
|SQP
|MS
|Nepali
|SQP
|MS
|Kokborok
|SQP
|MS
|KTPI
|SQP
|MS
|Odia
|SQP
|MS
|Painting
|SQP
|MS
|Graphic
|SQP
|MS
|Sculpture
|SQP
|MS
|Persian
|SQP
|MS
|Physical Education
|SQP
|MS
|Physics
|SQP
|MS
|Political Science
|SQP
|MS
|Psychology
|SQP
|MS
|Punjabi
|SQP
|MS
|Russian
|SQP
|MS
|Sindhi
|SQP
|MS
|Sociology
|SQP
|MS
|Spanish
|SQP
|MS
|Sanskrit Core
|SQP
|MS
|Sanskrit Elective
|SQP
|MS
|Tamil
|SQP
|MS
|Tangkhul
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu (AP)
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu (Telangana)
|SQP
|MS
|Tibetan
|SQP
|MS
|Urdu Core
|SQP
|MS
|Urdu Elective
|SQP
|MS
CBSE Class 1o Sample Papers 2023: Class X Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2023-24
|Subject
|Sample Question Paper
|Marking Scheme
|Science
|SQP
|MS
|Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy
|SQP
|MS
|Elements of Business
|SQP
|MS
|English (Language & Literature)
|SQP
|MS
|English (Communicative)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi A
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi B
|SQP
|MS
|Home Science
|SQP
|MS
|Computer Application
|SQP
|MS
|Mathematics (Basic)
|SQP
|MS
|Mathematics (Standard)
|SQP
|MS
|Social Science
|SQP
|MS
|NCC
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Melodic)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Percussion)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Music-Melodic Instruments
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Music-Percussion Instruments
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Music-Vocal
|SQP
|MS
|Painting
|SQP
|MS
|Arabic
|SQP
|MS
|Bengali
|SQP
|MS
|Assamese
|SQP
|MS
|Bahasa Melayu
|SQP
|MS
|Bhutia
|SQP
|MS
|Bodo
|SQP
|MS
|French
|SQP
|MS
|German
|SQP
|MS
|Gujarati
|SQP
|MS
|Gurung
|SQP
|MS
|Japanese
|SQP
|MS
|Kannada
|SQP
|MS
|Kashmiri
|SQP
|MS
|Kokborok
|SQP
|MS
|Lepcha
|SQP
|MS
|Limboo
|SQP
|MS
|Malayalam
|SQP
|MS
|Manipuri
|SQP
|MS
|Mizo
|SQP
|MS
|Marathi
|SQP
|MS
|Nepali
|SQP
|MS
|Odia
|SQP
|MS
|Persian
|SQP
|MS
|Punjabi
|SQP
|MS
|Rai Language
|SQP
|MS
|Russian
|SQP
|MS
|Sanskrit
|SQP
|MS
|Sherpa
|SQP
|MS
|Sindhi
|SQP
|MS
|Spanish
|SQP
|MS
|Tamil
|SQP
|MS
|Tamang
|SQP
|MS
|Tangkhul
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu AP
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu Telangana
|SQP
|MS
|Thai
|SQP
|MS
|Tibetan
|SQP
|MS
|Urdu A
|SQP
|MS
|Urdu B
|SQP
|MS
As CBSE has adopted National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage – 2022, schools offering foundational or preparatory education are advised to adhere to the recommendations regarding curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, and other areas described in detail in the NCFFS-2022and guidelines of the Board issued from time to
time.
