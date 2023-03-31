Home

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Board Releases Curriculum, Subject-Wise 10th,12th Sample Papers, Marking Scheme

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Interested students can check and download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the sample question papers for the new academic year 2023-24 for students of classes 10 and 12. Interested students can check and download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Along with the sample paper, the marking scheme of the board examination has also been released.

With the help of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers 2023-24, a candidate will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others. Along with the sample paper, CBSE has released the curriculum for the academic year 2023-24. The curriculum has been released for Secondary Curriculum (IX-X) and Senior Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII).

“Languages include Hindi, English and 38 other languages. The curricula in languages focus on listening, speaking, reading and writing skills and, hence, develop effective proficiencies in all these areas. Learners use language to comprehend, acquire and communicate ideas in an effective manner. CBSE also encourage schools to provide a multilingual and multicultural experiences to promote national integration,” CBSE in a curriculum said.

It is important that schools ensure curriculum transactions as per the directions given in the initial pages of the Curriculum document. The subjects should be taught as per the curriculum given by suitably incorporating strategies such as Art-Integrated Education, Experiential Learning, Pedagogical Plans, etc. wherever possible.

CBSE Curriculum for the Academic Year 2023-24 pdf –Direct Link

Download Subject-Wise CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers: Direct Link

How to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

or cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, go to the “Sample Question Papers” section.

Now click on the link that reads, “SQP 2023- 2024.”

Depending upon your class, click on the desired link. Click either on Class XII or Class X option.

The CBSE sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers: Class XII Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2023-24 For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the sample papers along with their marking schemes for various subjects. Click on the SQP option against the desired subject and the sample paper will be displayed on the screen. Similarly, click on the MS option against the desired subject and the marking scheme will appear on the screen. Subject Sample Question Paper Marking Scheme Accountancy SQP MS Arabic SQP MS Assamese SQP MS Bengali SQP MS Bharatanatyam SQP MS Bhutia SQP MS Biology SQP MS Biotechnology SQP MS Bodo SQP MS Business Studies SQP MS Carnatic Melodic SQP MS Carnatic Percussion SQP MS Carnatic Vocal SQP MS Chemistry SQP MS Computer Science SQP MS Dance Manipuri SQP MS Dance Odissi SQP MS Economics SQP MS Engg. Graphic SQP MS English Core SQP MS English Elective SQP MS Entrepreneurship SQP MS French SQP MS Geography SQP MS German SQP MS Gujarati SQP MS Hindi Elective SQP MS Hindi Core SQP MS History SQP MS Hindustani Music (Melodic) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Percussion) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Vocal) SQP MS Home Science SQP MS Informatics Practices SQP MS Japanese SQP MS Kannada SQP MS Kashmiri SQP MS Kathak SQP MS Kathakali SQP MS Kuchipudi SQP MS Legal Studies SQP MS Lepcha SQP MS Limboo SQP MS Malayalam SQP MS Manipuri SQP MS Marathi SQP MS Applied Arts (Commercial Art) SQP MS Applied Mathematics SQP MS Mathematics SQP MS Mizo SQP MS NCC SQP MS Nepali SQP MS Kokborok SQP MS KTPI SQP MS Odia SQP MS Painting SQP MS Graphic SQP MS Sculpture SQP MS Persian SQP MS Physical Education SQP MS Physics SQP MS Political Science SQP MS Psychology SQP MS Punjabi SQP MS Russian SQP MS Sindhi SQP MS Sociology SQP MS Spanish SQP MS Sanskrit Core SQP MS Sanskrit Elective SQP MS Tamil SQP MS Tangkhul SQP MS Telugu (AP) SQP MS Telugu (Telangana) SQP MS Tibetan SQP MS Urdu Core SQP MS Urdu Elective SQP MS

“SQPs of remaining subjects coming soon,” reads the statement on the website.

CBSE Class 1o Sample Papers 2023: Class X Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2023-24

Subject Sample Question Paper Marking Scheme Science SQP MS Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy SQP MS Elements of Business SQP MS English (Language & Literature) SQP MS English (Communicative) SQP MS Hindi A SQP MS Hindi B SQP MS Home Science SQP MS Computer Application SQP MS Mathematics (Basic) SQP MS Mathematics (Standard) SQP MS Social Science SQP MS NCC SQP MS Hindustani Music (Melodic) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Percussion) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Vocal) SQP MS Carnatic Music-Melodic Instruments SQP MS Carnatic Music-Percussion Instruments SQP MS Carnatic Music-Vocal SQP MS Painting SQP MS Arabic SQP MS Bengali SQP MS Assamese SQP MS Bahasa Melayu SQP MS Bhutia SQP MS Bodo SQP MS French SQP MS German SQP MS Gujarati SQP MS Gurung SQP MS Japanese SQP MS Kannada SQP MS Kashmiri SQP MS Kokborok SQP MS Lepcha SQP MS Limboo SQP MS Malayalam SQP MS Manipuri SQP MS Mizo SQP MS Marathi SQP MS Nepali SQP MS Odia SQP MS Persian SQP MS Punjabi SQP MS Rai Language SQP MS Russian SQP MS Sanskrit SQP MS Sherpa SQP MS Sindhi SQP MS Spanish SQP MS Tamil SQP MS Tamang SQP MS Tangkhul SQP MS Telugu AP SQP MS Telugu Telangana SQP MS Thai SQP MS Tibetan SQP MS Urdu A SQP MS Urdu B SQP MS

As CBSE has adopted National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage – 2022, schools offering foundational or preparatory education are advised to adhere to the recommendations regarding curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, and other areas described in detail in the NCFFS-2022and guidelines of the Board issued from time to

time.

