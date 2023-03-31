Top Recommended Stories

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Interested students can check and download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Updated: March 31, 2023 9:03 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the sample question papers for the new academic year 2023-24 for students of classes 10 and 12. Interested students can check and download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.inAlong with the sample paper, the marking scheme of the board examination has also been released.

With the help of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers 2023-24, a candidate will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others. Along with the sample paper, CBSE has released the curriculum for the academic year 2023-24. The curriculum has been released for Secondary Curriculum (IX-X) and Senior Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII).

“Languages include Hindi, English and 38 other languages. The curricula in languages focus on listening, speaking, reading and writing skills and, hence, develop effective proficiencies in all these areas. Learners use language to comprehend, acquire and communicate ideas in an effective manner. CBSE also encourage schools to provide a multilingual and multicultural experiences to promote national integration,” CBSE in a curriculum said.

It is important that schools ensure curriculum transactions as per the directions given in the initial pages of the Curriculum document. The subjects should be taught as per the curriculum given by suitably incorporating strategies such as Art-Integrated Education, Experiential Learning, Pedagogical Plans, etc. wherever possible.

CBSE Curriculum for the Academic Year 2023-24 pdf –Direct Link

Download Subject-Wise CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers: Direct Link

How to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers?

  • Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the “Sample Question Papers” section.
  • Now click on the link that reads, “SQP 2023- 2024.”
  • Depending upon your class, click on the desired link. Click either on Class XII or Class X option.
  • The CBSE sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers: Class XII Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2023-24

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the sample papers along with their marking schemes for various subjects. Click on the SQP option against the desired subject and the sample paper will be displayed on the screen. Similarly, click on the MS option against the desired subject and the marking scheme will appear on the screen.

SubjectSample Question PaperMarking Scheme
AccountancySQPMS
ArabicSQPMS
AssameseSQPMS
BengaliSQPMS
BharatanatyamSQPMS
BhutiaSQPMS
BiologySQPMS
BiotechnologySQPMS
BodoSQPMS
Business StudiesSQPMS
Carnatic MelodicSQPMS
Carnatic PercussionSQPMS
Carnatic VocalSQPMS
ChemistrySQPMS
Computer ScienceSQPMS
Dance ManipuriSQPMS
Dance OdissiSQPMS
EconomicsSQPMS
Engg. GraphicSQPMS
English CoreSQPMS
English ElectiveSQPMS
EntrepreneurshipSQPMS
FrenchSQPMS
GeographySQPMS
GermanSQPMS
GujaratiSQPMS
Hindi ElectiveSQPMS
Hindi CoreSQPMS
HistorySQPMS
Hindustani Music (Melodic)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Percussion)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Vocal)SQPMS
Home ScienceSQPMS
Informatics PracticesSQPMS
JapaneseSQPMS
KannadaSQPMS
KashmiriSQPMS
KathakSQPMS
KathakaliSQPMS
KuchipudiSQPMS
Legal StudiesSQPMS
LepchaSQPMS
LimbooSQPMS
MalayalamSQPMS
ManipuriSQPMS
MarathiSQPMS
Applied Arts (Commercial Art)SQPMS
Applied MathematicsSQPMS
MathematicsSQPMS
MizoSQPMS
NCCSQPMS
NepaliSQPMS
KokborokSQPMS
KTPISQPMS
OdiaSQPMS
PaintingSQPMS
GraphicSQPMS
SculptureSQPMS
PersianSQPMS
Physical EducationSQPMS
PhysicsSQPMS
Political ScienceSQPMS
PsychologySQPMS
PunjabiSQPMS
RussianSQPMS
SindhiSQPMS
SociologySQPMS
SpanishSQPMS
Sanskrit CoreSQPMS
Sanskrit ElectiveSQPMS
TamilSQPMS
TangkhulSQPMS
Telugu (AP)SQPMS
Telugu (Telangana)SQPMS
TibetanSQPMS
Urdu CoreSQPMS
Urdu ElectiveSQPMS
“SQPs of remaining subjects coming soon,” reads the statement on the website.

CBSE Class 1o Sample Papers 2023: Class X Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2023-24

SubjectSample Question PaperMarking Scheme
ScienceSQPMS
Elements of Book Keeping and AccountancySQPMS
Elements of BusinessSQPMS
English (Language & Literature)SQPMS
English (Communicative)SQPMS
Hindi ASQPMS
Hindi BSQPMS
Home ScienceSQPMS
Computer ApplicationSQPMS
Mathematics (Basic)SQPMS
Mathematics (Standard)SQPMS
Social ScienceSQPMS
NCCSQPMS
Hindustani Music (Melodic)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Percussion)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Vocal)SQPMS
Carnatic Music-Melodic InstrumentsSQPMS
Carnatic Music-Percussion InstrumentsSQPMS
Carnatic Music-VocalSQPMS
PaintingSQPMS
ArabicSQPMS
BengaliSQPMS
AssameseSQPMS
Bahasa MelayuSQPMS
BhutiaSQPMS
BodoSQPMS
FrenchSQPMS
GermanSQPMS
GujaratiSQPMS
GurungSQPMS
JapaneseSQPMS
KannadaSQPMS
KashmiriSQPMS
KokborokSQPMS
LepchaSQPMS
LimbooSQPMS
MalayalamSQPMS
ManipuriSQPMS
MizoSQPMS
MarathiSQPMS
NepaliSQPMS
OdiaSQPMS
PersianSQPMS
PunjabiSQPMS
Rai LanguageSQPMS
RussianSQPMS
SanskritSQPMS
SherpaSQPMS
SindhiSQPMS
SpanishSQPMS
TamilSQPMS
TamangSQPMS
TangkhulSQPMS
Telugu APSQPMS
Telugu TelanganaSQPMS
ThaiSQPMS
TibetanSQPMS
Urdu ASQPMS
Urdu BSQPMS

As CBSE has adopted National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage – 2022, schools offering foundational or preparatory education are advised to adhere to the recommendations regarding curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, and other areas described in detail in the NCFFS-2022and guidelines of the Board issued from time to
time.

