CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Check Subject-Wise CBSE 10th 12th Sample Papers, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: The CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023, and CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be published on the board's official website cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released the sample question papers for the upcoming academic year 2023-24 for students of classes 10 and 12. Along with the sample paper, the Board has also released the marking scheme. Students who will be appearing for the Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary School Examination(next year) can download the sample papers by logging into the official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.
These sample papers help students to understand the exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others. The Board has released the curriculum for Secondary Curriculum (IX-X) and Senior Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII) for the academic year 2023-24. At present, CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2023 are awaited. The CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023, and CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be published on the board’s official website cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Board Class 10 Examination was held from February 15 to March 21. Likewise, the Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 till April 5.
CBSE Board Result 2023: How to Download class 10, and 12 results at cbse.gov.in?
- Choose a browser and type results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in to access the official website.
- Click on the active result link. A new page will appear on the screen.
- Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.”
- Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
- Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the sample papers along with their marking schemes for various subjects. Click on the SQP option against the desired subject and the sample paper will be displayed on the screen. Similarly, click on the MS option against the desired subject and the marking scheme will appear on the screen.
CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Class XII Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2023-24
|Subject
|Sample Question Paper
|Marking Scheme
|Accountancy
|SQP
|MS
|Arabic
|SQP
|MS
|Assamese
|SQP
|MS
|Bengali
|SQP
|MS
|Bharatanatyam
|SQP
|MS
|Bhutia
|SQP
|MS
|Biology
|SQP
|MS
|Biotechnology
|SQP
|MS
|Bodo
|SQP
|MS
|Business Studies
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Melodic
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Percussion
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Vocal
|SQP
|MS
|Chemistry
|SQP
|MS
|Computer Science
|SQP
|MS
|Dance Manipuri
|SQP
|MS
|Dance Odissi
|SQP
|MS
|Economics
|SQP
|MS
|Engg. Graphic
|SQP
|MS
|English Core
|SQP
|MS
|English Elective
|SQP
|MS
|Entrepreneurship
|SQP
|MS
|French
|SQP
|MS
|Geography
|SQP
|MS
|German
|SQP
|MS
|Gujarati
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi Elective
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi Core
|SQP
|MS
|History
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Melodic)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Percussion)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|SQP
|MS
|Home Science
|SQP
|MS
|Informatics Practices
|SQP
|MS
|Japanese
|SQP
|MS
|Kannada
|SQP
|MS
|Kashmiri
|SQP
|MS
|Kathak
|SQP
|MS
|Kathakali
|SQP
|MS
|Kuchipudi
|SQP
|MS
|Legal Studies
|SQP
|MS
|Lepcha
|SQP
|MS
|Limboo
|SQP
|MS
|Malayalam
|SQP
|MS
|Manipuri
|SQP
|MS
|Marathi
|SQP
|MS
|Applied Arts (Commercial Art)
|SQP
|MS
|Applied Mathematics
|SQP
|MS
|Mathematics
|SQP
|MS
|Mizo
|SQP
|MS
|NCC
|SQP
|MS
|Nepali
|SQP
|MS
|Kokborok
|SQP
|MS
|KTPI
|SQP
|MS
|Odia
|SQP
|MS
|Painting
|SQP
|MS
|Graphic
|SQP
|MS
|Sculpture
|SQP
|MS
|Persian
|SQP
|MS
|Physical Education
|SQP
|MS
|Physics
|SQP
|MS
|Political Science
|SQP
|MS
|Psychology
|SQP
|MS
|Punjabi
|SQP
|MS
|Russian
|SQP
|MS
|Sindhi
|SQP
|MS
|Sociology
|SQP
|MS
|Spanish
|SQP
|MS
|Sanskrit Core
|SQP
|MS
|Sanskrit Elective
|SQP
|MS
|Tamil
|SQP
|MS
|Tangkhul
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu (AP)
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu (Telangana)
|SQP
|MS
|Tibetan
|SQP
|MS
|Urdu Core
|SQP
|MS
|Urdu Elective
|SQP
|MS
SQPs of the remaining subjects coming soon.
CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Class X Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme for Exam 2023-24 Here
|Subject
|Sample Question Paper
|Marking Scheme
|Science
|SQP
|MS
|Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy
|SQP
|MS
|Elements of Business
|SQP
|MS
|English (Language & Literature)
|SQP
|MS
|English (Communicative)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi A
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi B
|SQP
|MS
|Home Science
|SQP
|MS
|Computer Application
|SQP
|MS
|Mathematics (Basic)
|SQP
|MS
|Mathematics (Standard)
|SQP
|MS
|Social Science
|SQP
|MS
|NCC
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Melodic)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Percussion)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Music-Melodic Instruments
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Music-Percussion Instruments
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Music-Vocal
|SQP
|MS
|Painting
|SQP
|MS
|Arabic
|SQP
|MS
|Bengali
|SQP
|MS
|Assamese
|SQP
|MS
|Bahasa Melayu
|SQP
|MS
|Bhutia
|SQP
|MS
|Bodo
|SQP
|MS
|French
|SQP
|MS
|German
|SQP
|MS
|Gujarati
|SQP
|MS
|Gurung
|SQP
|MS
|Japanese
|SQP
|MS
|Kannada
|SQP
|MS
|Kashmiri
|SQP
|MS
|Kokborok
|SQP
|MS
|Lepcha
|SQP
|MS
|Limboo
|SQP
|MS
|Malayalam
|SQP
|MS
|Manipuri
|SQP
|MS
|Mizo
|SQP
|MS
|Marathi
|SQP
|MS
|Nepali
|SQP
|MS
|Odia
|SQP
|MS
|Persian
|SQP
|MS
|Punjabi
|SQP
|MS
|Rai Language
|SQP
|MS
|Russian
|SQP
|MS
|Sanskrit
|SQP
|MS
|Sherpa
|SQP
|MS
|Sindhi
|SQP
|MS
|Spanish
|SQP
|MS
|Tamil
|SQP
|MS
|Tamang
|SQP
|MS
|Tangkhul
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu AP
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu Telangana
|SQP
|MS
|Thai
|SQP
|MS
|Tibetan
|SQP
|MS
|Urdu A
|SQP
|MS
|Urdu B
|SQP
|MS
Note: CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023 are likely to be declared in May. However, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.
