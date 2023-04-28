Home

Education

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Check Subject-Wise CBSE 10th 12th Sample Papers, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Check Subject-Wise CBSE 10th 12th Sample Papers, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: The CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023, and CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be published on the board's official website cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years.(Photo Credit: India.com)

CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released the sample question papers for the upcoming academic year 2023-24 for students of classes 10 and 12. Along with the sample paper, the Board has also released the marking scheme. Students who will be appearing for the Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary School Examination(next year) can download the sample papers by logging into the official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

These sample papers help students to understand the exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others. The Board has released the curriculum for Secondary Curriculum (IX-X) and Senior Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII) for the academic year 2023-24. At present, CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2023 are awaited. The CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023, and CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be published on the board’s official website cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Board Class 10 Examination was held from February 15 to March 21. Likewise, the Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 till April 5.

You may like to read

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to Download class 10, and 12 results at cbse.gov.in?

Choose a browser and type results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in to access the official website.

Click on the active result link. A new page will appear on the screen.

Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the sample papers along with their marking schemes for various subjects. Click on the SQP option against the desired subject and the sample paper will be displayed on the screen. Similarly, click on the MS option against the desired subject and the marking scheme will appear on the screen.

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Class XII Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2023-24

Subject Sample Question Paper Marking Scheme Accountancy SQP MS Arabic SQP MS Assamese SQP MS Bengali SQP MS Bharatanatyam SQP MS Bhutia SQP MS Biology SQP MS Biotechnology SQP MS Bodo SQP MS Business Studies SQP MS Carnatic Melodic SQP MS Carnatic Percussion SQP MS Carnatic Vocal SQP MS Chemistry SQP MS Computer Science SQP MS Dance Manipuri SQP MS Dance Odissi SQP MS Economics SQP MS Engg. Graphic SQP MS English Core SQP MS English Elective SQP MS Entrepreneurship SQP MS French SQP MS Geography SQP MS German SQP MS Gujarati SQP MS Hindi Elective SQP MS Hindi Core SQP MS History SQP MS Hindustani Music (Melodic) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Percussion) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Vocal) SQP MS Home Science SQP MS Informatics Practices SQP MS Japanese SQP MS Kannada SQP MS Kashmiri SQP MS Kathak SQP MS Kathakali SQP MS Kuchipudi SQP MS Legal Studies SQP MS Lepcha SQP MS Limboo SQP MS Malayalam SQP MS Manipuri SQP MS Marathi SQP MS Applied Arts (Commercial Art) SQP MS Applied Mathematics SQP MS Mathematics SQP MS Mizo SQP MS NCC SQP MS Nepali SQP MS Kokborok SQP MS KTPI SQP MS Odia SQP MS Painting SQP MS Graphic SQP MS Sculpture SQP MS Persian SQP MS Physical Education SQP MS Physics SQP MS Political Science SQP MS Psychology SQP MS Punjabi SQP MS Russian SQP MS Sindhi SQP MS Sociology SQP MS Spanish SQP MS Sanskrit Core SQP MS Sanskrit Elective SQP MS Tamil SQP MS Tangkhul SQP MS Telugu (AP) SQP MS Telugu (Telangana) SQP MS Tibetan SQP MS Urdu Core SQP MS Urdu Elective SQP MS

SQPs of the remaining subjects coming soon.

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Class X Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme for Exam 2023-24 Here

Subject Sample Question Paper Marking Scheme Science SQP MS Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy SQP MS Elements of Business SQP MS English (Language & Literature) SQP MS English (Communicative) SQP MS Hindi A SQP MS Hindi B SQP MS Home Science SQP MS Computer Application SQP MS Mathematics (Basic) SQP MS Mathematics (Standard) SQP MS Social Science SQP MS NCC SQP MS Hindustani Music (Melodic) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Percussion) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Vocal) SQP MS Carnatic Music-Melodic Instruments SQP MS Carnatic Music-Percussion Instruments SQP MS Carnatic Music-Vocal SQP MS Painting SQP MS Arabic SQP MS Bengali SQP MS Assamese SQP MS Bahasa Melayu SQP MS Bhutia SQP MS Bodo SQP MS French SQP MS German SQP MS Gujarati SQP MS Gurung SQP MS Japanese SQP MS Kannada SQP MS Kashmiri SQP MS Kokborok SQP MS Lepcha SQP MS Limboo SQP MS Malayalam SQP MS Manipuri SQP MS Mizo SQP MS Marathi SQP MS Nepali SQP MS Odia SQP MS Persian SQP MS Punjabi SQP MS Rai Language SQP MS Russian SQP MS Sanskrit SQP MS Sherpa SQP MS Sindhi SQP MS Spanish SQP MS Tamil SQP MS Tamang SQP MS Tangkhul SQP MS Telugu AP SQP MS Telugu Telangana SQP MS Thai SQP MS Tibetan SQP MS Urdu A SQP MS Urdu B SQP MS Note: CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023 are likely to be declared in May. However, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.