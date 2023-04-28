CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Check Subject-Wise CBSE 10th 12th Sample Papers, Marking Scheme Here

Top Recommended Stories

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: The CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023, and CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be published on the board's official website cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Updated: April 28, 2023 5:17 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years.(Photo Credit: India.com)

CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released the sample question papers for the upcoming academic year 2023-24 for students of classes 10 and 12. Along with the sample paper, the Board has also released the marking scheme. Students who will be appearing for the Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary School Examination(next year) can download the sample papers by logging into the official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

These sample papers help students to understand the exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others. The Board has released the curriculum for Secondary Curriculum (IX-X) and Senior Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII) for the academic year 2023-24. At present, CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2023 are awaited. The CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023, and CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be published on the board’s official website cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Board Class 10 Examination was held from February 15  to March 21. Likewise, the Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 till April 5.

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to Download class 10, and 12 results at cbse.gov.in?

  • Choose a browser and type results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in to access the official website.
  • Click on the active result link. A new page will appear on the screen.
  • Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
  • Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the sample papers along with their marking schemes for various subjects. Click on the SQP option against the desired subject and the sample paper will be displayed on the screen. Similarly, click on the MS option against the desired subject and the marking scheme will appear on the screen.

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Class XII Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2023-24

SubjectSample Question PaperMarking Scheme
AccountancySQPMS
ArabicSQPMS
AssameseSQPMS
BengaliSQPMS
BharatanatyamSQPMS
BhutiaSQPMS
BiologySQPMS
BiotechnologySQPMS
BodoSQPMS
Business StudiesSQPMS
Carnatic MelodicSQPMS
Carnatic PercussionSQPMS
Carnatic VocalSQPMS
ChemistrySQPMS
Computer ScienceSQPMS
Dance ManipuriSQPMS
Dance OdissiSQPMS
EconomicsSQPMS
Engg. GraphicSQPMS
English CoreSQPMS
English ElectiveSQPMS
EntrepreneurshipSQPMS
FrenchSQPMS
GeographySQPMS
GermanSQPMS
GujaratiSQPMS
Hindi ElectiveSQPMS
Hindi CoreSQPMS
HistorySQPMS
Hindustani Music (Melodic)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Percussion)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Vocal)SQPMS
Home ScienceSQPMS
Informatics PracticesSQPMS
JapaneseSQPMS
KannadaSQPMS
KashmiriSQPMS
KathakSQPMS
KathakaliSQPMS
KuchipudiSQPMS
Legal StudiesSQPMS
LepchaSQPMS
LimbooSQPMS
MalayalamSQPMS
ManipuriSQPMS
MarathiSQPMS
Applied Arts (Commercial Art)SQPMS
Applied MathematicsSQPMS
MathematicsSQPMS
MizoSQPMS
NCCSQPMS
NepaliSQPMS
KokborokSQPMS
KTPISQPMS
OdiaSQPMS
PaintingSQPMS
GraphicSQPMS
SculptureSQPMS
PersianSQPMS
Physical EducationSQPMS
PhysicsSQPMS
Political ScienceSQPMS
PsychologySQPMS
PunjabiSQPMS
RussianSQPMS
SindhiSQPMS
SociologySQPMS
SpanishSQPMS
Sanskrit CoreSQPMS
Sanskrit ElectiveSQPMS
TamilSQPMS
TangkhulSQPMS
Telugu (AP)SQPMS
Telugu (Telangana)SQPMS
TibetanSQPMS
Urdu CoreSQPMS
Urdu ElectiveSQPMS

SQPs of the remaining subjects coming soon. 

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24: Class X Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme for Exam 2023-24 Here

SubjectSample Question PaperMarking Scheme
ScienceSQPMS
Elements of Book Keeping and AccountancySQPMS
Elements of BusinessSQPMS
English (Language & Literature)SQPMS
English (Communicative)SQPMS
Hindi ASQPMS
Hindi BSQPMS
Home ScienceSQPMS
Computer ApplicationSQPMS
Mathematics (Basic)SQPMS
Mathematics (Standard)SQPMS
Social ScienceSQPMS
NCCSQPMS
Hindustani Music (Melodic)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Percussion)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Vocal)SQPMS
Carnatic Music-Melodic InstrumentsSQPMS
Carnatic Music-Percussion InstrumentsSQPMS
Carnatic Music-VocalSQPMS
PaintingSQPMS
ArabicSQPMS
BengaliSQPMS
AssameseSQPMS
Bahasa MelayuSQPMS
BhutiaSQPMS
BodoSQPMS
FrenchSQPMS
GermanSQPMS
GujaratiSQPMS
GurungSQPMS
JapaneseSQPMS
KannadaSQPMS
KashmiriSQPMS
KokborokSQPMS
LepchaSQPMS
LimbooSQPMS
MalayalamSQPMS
ManipuriSQPMS
MizoSQPMS
MarathiSQPMS
NepaliSQPMS
OdiaSQPMS
PersianSQPMS
PunjabiSQPMS
Rai LanguageSQPMS
RussianSQPMS
SanskritSQPMS
SherpaSQPMS
SindhiSQPMS
SpanishSQPMS
TamilSQPMS
TamangSQPMS
TangkhulSQPMS
Telugu APSQPMS
Telugu TelanganaSQPMS
ThaiSQPMS
TibetanSQPMS
Urdu ASQPMS
Urdu BSQPMS

Note: CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023 are likely to be declared in May. However, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

Published Date: April 28, 2023 5:09 PM IST

Updated Date: April 28, 2023 5:17 PM IST

